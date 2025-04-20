Years on, Qamarwari-Parimpora road widening project stuck in limbo

Srinagar, Apr 19: The long-delayed road widening project at Qamarwari in Srinagar remains stalled, leaving thousands of commuters and residents struggling with daily traffic jams and deteriorating road conditions. The much-needed project, which has been on the cards for several years, was intended to alleviate congestion in one of the city’s busiest areas. However, progress has been at a standstill, and the project remains incomplete.

The project, divided into two phases, was first proposed years ago. The first phase involved widening the stretch from Batamaloo to Qamarwari, which required the removal of over 80 shops. Shopkeepers were either relocated to the Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) complex at Rambagh or compensated. However, phase two—covering the stretch from Qamarwari to Parimpora—has yet to begin, leaving the entire initiative in limbo.

Local residents and commuters have expressed their frustration with the lack of progress. They say that the narrow, pothole-ridden road has made daily travel through the area a struggle. “Because of the government’s inaction, people are suffering. This is one of the main roads connecting north Kashmir to the city, yet no one seems serious about completing the project,” said Arshad Ahmed, a daily commuter.

Ahmed emphasized the road’s deteriorating condition, stating, “There are deep ditches and potholes everywhere. Two-wheelers are especially at risk, and even pedestrians have difficulty walking safely.”

Residents say the Qamarwari junction, also known as Qamarwari Chowk, in particular, has become a major choke point, with vehicles from multiple directions merging into a single narrow stretch. “Qamarwari Chowk is always jam-packed. Whether it’s morning or evening, it’s stuck. It feels like the whole city’s traffic comes to a halt here,” said Asif Hussain, a local resident.

The congestion is particularly troubling for those travelling to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura. Locals say ambulances often remain stranded in long queues. “Delays on this road during medical emergencies can have serious consequences. It needs to be addressed as a priority,” said Imtiyaz Ganai, another resident.

According to officials from the Public Works (R&B) Department, the delay in phase two is due to pending approvals. “We relocated 86 shops in the first phase. For phase two, we need to remove around 254 shops along the Qamarwari to Parimpora stretch, but the process has not even started yet,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

President of the Qamarwari Traders & Manufacturers Federation, Umar Mukhtar, said the department has not held any discussions with shopkeepers about the second phase. “In the first phase, some shopkeepers were relocated to the ERA complex, but for phase two, there’s been no communication. We have no idea where the project stands,” Mukhtar said.

Responding to the concerns, Chief Engineer of the R&B Department, Sajad Naqeeb, acknowledged the challenges, stating that a significant number of shops falling within the second phase are illegal constructions. “We are exploring options to proceed while balancing legal frameworks and public interest,” he said.

Meanwhile, the road remains in disrepair, with no signs of work resuming. Residents are demanding urgent intervention to fix what they call one of Srinagar’s worst traffic bottlenecks. “People have been waiting for years, but nothing has changed. The road keeps deteriorating, and the delays are turning everyday travel into a nightmare,” said Rafiq Lone, echoing the growing frustration across the area.