Rates fixed for service providers during Amarnath Yatra via Baltal

Jammu and Kashmir, July 11 (ANI): Pilgrims are on their way to the Amarnath Cave temple through the Chandanwadi route after the Amarnath Yatra resumed facing the partial suspension due to the cloudburst, on Monday. (ANI Photo/ ANI Pic Service)

To ensure the smooth conduct of Shri AmarnathJi Yatra (SANJY) 2024 via the Baltal route, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today held a joint meeting with concerned officers and representatives of various service providers to fix rates for services at Sonamarg.

This initiative aims to prevent overcharging and enhance the quality of services for pilgrims.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the services provided by ponywalas, pithuwalas, palkiwalas, laborers and other service providers. The stakeholders shared their valuable suggestions and assured the DC of their cooperation to ensure a successful and smooth yatra.

After thorough deliberation, the committee, in consultation with the service provider’s representatives, fixed the rates for various services including ponies, pithus, dandies, palkies, and laborers for SANJY-2024.

The DC emphasized the importance of adhering to these fixed rates to maintain fairness and quality of service.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani; CEO SDA, Farooq Ahmad Baba, ASP, SDM Kangan, CPO, CAHO, Assistant Labour Commissioner, ARTO, and other district and sectoral officers.

Following the meeting, the DC, along with other officers, visited Baltal to inspect the ongoing preparations for the yatra.

He stressed the timely completion of essential services such as the repair of damaged water pipelines, power cabling, toilet facilities, repair of huts, fencing of the pony stand, development of the pony tract, parking areas, railing along the yatra track, and snow clearance.

The DC issued necessary instructions to ensure that all preparations are completed within the fixed timelines, guaranteeing the provision of the best possible services to the pilgrims.

