We want to welcome Amarnath Yatris…Kashmiris have extended for hundreds of years”: Mehbooba Mufti calls to revive tourism in J&K

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday urged the government to help owners, shopkeepers, taxi owners, and horse owners struggling to repay bank loans after the Pahalgam terror attack has led to a decline in the number of tourists to the state.

“The recent standstill in tourism has severely impacted local businesses in Pahalgam, with hotel owners, shopkeepers, taxi owners, and horse owners struggling to repay bank loans. To address this, local leaders are urging the government and Shrine Board to support the Amarnath Yatra, which could help revive tourism in the area,” said People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti.

She urged the government to allow local tourists to visit closed parks like Chandanwadi, Ado, Betaab Valley to generate income for local businesses.

She highlighted the importance of welcoming Amarnath Yatris with warmth and hospitality, highlighting the region’s tradition of extending goodwill to visitors. She stressed the role of local stakeholders in securing the Amarnath Yatra and promoting a sense of responsibility and cooperation.

“Allow horse owners to bring as many horses as possible for the Amarnath Yatra. We want to welcome Amarnath Yatris with the same warmth and hospitality that Kashmiris have extended for hundreds of years. Insha Allah, they will be given full support and ensured a safe journey,” the PDP Chief added to the statement.

Shri Amarnathji Yatra is scheduled from July 3 to August 9. The 38-day pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has been secured with a massive deployment of 581 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies, jammers, and drones.

Earlier on June 8, the Indian Army, with support from an NGO, M3M Foundation, organised the Gujjar-Bakerwal Mela at Aishmuqam in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, aimed at supporting the nomadic community ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag, AF Hamid, inspected the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps on Thursday to review the progress of ongoing developmental works and preparations for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025.

According to an official press release, the DC reviewed critical infrastructure projects executed by various departments, including Jal Shakti, Public Health Engineering (PHE), Roads and Buildings (R&B), and other allied agencies.

He also inspected ongoing track clearance operations along the yatra route. Special focus was placed on the readiness of essential facilities such as drinking water, sanitation, power supply, accommodation, and health care services.

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, said the tourism sector has been badly affected and the administration is now focusing on ensuring a safe and incident-free Amarnath Yatra. (ANI)