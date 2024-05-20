Developing Story

High voter turnout in Baramulla PC shows people’s determination, unwavering faith in democracy: LG Sinha

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Says Hope this positive trend will continue in the next phase of elections

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday extended his congratulations and gratitude to the citizens of Baramulla for their enthusiastic participation in the electoral process.

He said that as Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency witnessed an impressive voter turnout of over 58% in fifth phase of lok sabha elections, it reflects the people’s strong commitment and unwavering faith in democracy.

In a post on X, LG Sinha said, “High voter turnout, over 58% in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, is very encouraging and shows the people’s determination and unwavering faith in democracy. I congratulate and thank the people of Baramulla for joining the Maha Kumbh of our democracy in large numbers.”

“I appreciate the hard work of all the stakeholders to ensure free, fair, accessible, inclusive & peaceful conduct of voting. Happy to see young voters expressing and celebrating their unshakable faith in democratic values. Hope this positive trend will continue in the next phase”,he said.

 

You Might Also Like

Rates fixed for service providers during Amarnath Yatra via Baltal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Handwara-Kupwara showcase strong commitment to democracy

Over 57 pc voter turnout recorded in Phase 5 Lok Sabha polls; polling concludes in 49 seats

“Hope our next polling be held…”: Migrant Kashmiri pandits cast vote for Baramulla constituency

LG Sinha condoles demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Chopper crash

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Handwara-Kupwara showcase strong commitment to democracy
Next Article Rates fixed for service providers during Amarnath Yatra via Baltal
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Sajad Lone cast his vote in Handwara says, “very confident” of winning
Breaking
Baramulla Lok Sabha seat creates history, records 59 per cent polling: J&K CEO
Developing Story
ECI establishes 187 special polling stations in Baramulla PC: CEO
Breaking
Record turn out of voters in valley is salute to PM Modi’s vision and policies: Tarun Chugh
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.