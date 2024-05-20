High voter turnout in Baramulla PC shows people’s determination, unwavering faith in democracy: LG Sinha

Says Hope this positive trend will continue in the next phase of elections

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday extended his congratulations and gratitude to the citizens of Baramulla for their enthusiastic participation in the electoral process.

He said that as Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency witnessed an impressive voter turnout of over 58% in fifth phase of lok sabha elections, it reflects the people’s strong commitment and unwavering faith in democracy.

In a post on X, LG Sinha said, “High voter turnout, over 58% in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, is very encouraging and shows the people’s determination and unwavering faith in democracy. I congratulate and thank the people of Baramulla for joining the Maha Kumbh of our democracy in large numbers.”

“I appreciate the hard work of all the stakeholders to ensure free, fair, accessible, inclusive & peaceful conduct of voting. Happy to see young voters expressing and celebrating their unshakable faith in democratic values. Hope this positive trend will continue in the next phase”,he said.