Rashtriya Rifles key to community & nation building in J&K: Lt Gen Kumar

Jammu, Nov 20: Army Commander of Northern Command, Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar, on Wednesday emphasized the need for the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) to continue its process of re-orienting, restructuring, and re-configuring as an agile, lean, and technology-enabled force to effectively address current and future operational challenges.

Addressing the 13th Rashtriya Rifles Biennial Conference in Udhampur, Lt Gen Kumar highlighted the importance of evolving the force to meet the dynamic security landscape in Jammu & Kashmir. The conference was attended by Major General Anupam Bhagi, Additional Director General of Rashtriya Rifles, General Officers Commanding of Counter Insurgency Forces, and senior officers from Army Headquarters and Northern Command.

“There is a need for Rashtriya Rifles to continue re-orienting, restructuring, and re-configuring as an agile, lean, and mean, technology-enabled force, to deal with both prevalent operational challenges and those likely to emerge in the future, efficiently and effectively,” Lt Gen Kumar said.

The Army Commander lauded the exceptional role played by Rashtriya Rifles in restoring peace and stability in Jammu & Kashmir over the past decades, also recognizing their significant contribution to inclusive development and nation-building efforts.

As the Indian Army’s emissaries in grassroots contact with the populace, Lt Gen Kumar emphasized that the Rashtriya Rifles are uniquely positioned to contribute not only to security but also to community and nation-building. He underscored that this broader objective should guide all their operations and efforts.

Lt Gen Kumar also congratulated all ranks of the Rashtriya Rifles for their unwavering commitment and sacrifice in successfully countering terrorism and ensuring peace in Jammu & Kashmir.