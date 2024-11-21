SKIMS gets DSIR registration for research, development

Srinagar, Nov 20: Ministry of Science and Technology has granted Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) registration to Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar (Soura) for research and development activities, officials said Wednesday.

Officials said this prestigious recognition comes in acknowledgment of the institute’s outstanding contributions to research and development in science and technology.

“This is to certify that SKIMS Srinagar other than a hospital, is registered with the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) for purposes of availing customs duty exemptions under Notification No. 42/2022 dated 13.07.2022 and Notification No. 38/2024 dated 23.07.2024, as amended from time to time, for research purposes only and the registration is subject to terms and conditions,” read a communication by Ministry of Science and Technology, Department of Science and Industrial Research Technology, Govt. of India addressed to Registrar SKIMS Soura.

The DSIR registration highlights SKIMS Soura’s commitment to advancing scientific innovation and promoting industrial research, in line with the broader national objectives.

“This marks a significant milestone for SKIMS, reinforcing its role as a leading research institution in the region. The Institute’s dedication to fostering cutting-edge scientific research and providing a conducive environment for innovation has been pivotal in enhancing its R&D capabilities,” said PRO SKIMS.

Director SKIMS & EOSG, Prof. (Dr.) Mohd Ashraf Ganie said they are delighted to receive the DSIR registration, which further add to its position as a key player in research and development.

“This is recognition of the dedication of our researchers, faculty and staff who continue to push boundaries of scientific knowledge and technological advancements,” he said.

The PRO said they look forward to utilizing this opportunity to further enhance their R&D initiatives and contribute to the scientific community at large.

“SKIMS holds a unique place as a beacon of healthcare, guided by a clear vision and mission to make it a sacred place of learning, teaching, research and compassionate holistic healthcare,” the PRO said.

SKIMS officials said their vision is to provide world-class healthcare, characterized by passion, dignity, and ethics, while promoting ground breaking research and achieving global academic excellence.

“SKIMS will be an island of excellence, driven by a commitment to both academic and contextual research, ensuring safe, passionate, and unparalleled patient care.”

The DSIR is expected to promote research and development at SKIMS Soura, enabling the institution to collaborate with various stakeholders in the scientific and industrial sectors, and to contribute meaningfully to India’s vision for innovation and self-reliance.

As per the terms and conditions for registration, the institution should have a broad based research advisory committee (RAC), which should meet at regular intervals for approving, guiding and monitoring the ongoing and future research projects.

“The institution should have a separate budget for research. The institution should utilise the duty exemption facility as per the above-mentioned notification, for research purposes only. Non-research requirements such as the one for service activities, teaching, training, patient care, etc. should not be procured availing the facility,” the document mentions.

It said DSIR will not be responsible for any misuse of duty exemption facility using this certificate. “The onus that duty exemption has been availed for research purposes only lies with the institution.”

It said that the institutions should introduce a chapter in its annual report dealing with the research, development work which could contain the on-going research projects, achievements during the year, publications, patents if any.

“The registration will entitle the institutions to avail custom duty exemption on purchase of equipment, instruments, spares thereof, consumables etc. used for research & development subject to relevant Government policies in force from time to time,” it added.