RASC Jindrah honours best skaters of J&K

Jammu, May 31: Continuing its commitment of honouring best skaters of Jammu and Kashmir, members of Roller Athlete Skating Club (RASC), Jindrah organised a special function to distribute awards and scholarships among skaters who performed extraordinary during the year 2023 at MA stadium here.

Aabid Bhat, Raashid Ahmad Shunthoo and Sunny Diman from M/S Origin Solutions were Chief Guess for the occasion.

During the ceremony, an upcoming roller hockey player Izna Sharma and a promising speed skater Master Rajveer singhSarotria were awarded late Som Dutt Sharma memorial award. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 2,001, a trophy and a certificate. Tamanna Saini (Inline speed) was awarded late Prof. Kuldeep Singh Jandrahia memorial award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 5001, a trophy and a certificate. Master Zayafat John (Roller hockey) and Kavya Sharma (Speed) were awarded Late Asha Gupta memorial scholarship. The scholarship carries an amount of Rs 2001, a trophy and a certificate.

Later the chief guests honoured all the roller hockey teams of the Jindrah club with full jerseys. They appreciated the efforts of the Jindrah club in promoting the roller skating at the grass root level. They also appreciated the results of skaters of the club at national and international level, while sponsoring the jerseys to the players.

One of the sponsor of RASC on the occasion said that they are feeling proud to be part of Jindrah club and promised to support the club in future also.

The organizing secretary of function was Ramneesh Sharma where as the whole function was conducted under the direction and supervision of Anksuh Kohli (Acting president of the Jindrah club).

Many senior players, parents and the members of the club attended the function.