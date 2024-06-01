Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi urges young voters and women to come out in large numbers in final phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged voters especially women and youth to come out in large numbers in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Today is the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As 57 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls, calling upon the voters to vote in large numbers. I hope young and women voters exercise their franchise in record numbers. Together, let’s make our democracy more vibrant and participative.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also posted on X and appealed to voters, especially in Uttar Pradesh to elect a government that works on development issues.

“Today I appeal to all the voters of Uttar Pradesh and especially the youth to vote in record numbers to elect an honest government that will build a network of highways, airports, high-speed trains, and internet in the country and Uttar Pradesh. A credible government that provides house, gas, and free treatment to every poor person can change the picture of India and Uttar Pradesh,” Shah said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also appealed to voters to vote in favour of the INDIA bloc.

“My dear countrymen, Today is the last phase of voting to save the Constitution and democracy. The INDIA alliance is fighting the dictatorial forces with courage. The battle is now in its final phase. The public has stood firmly with us in every phase. After six phases, people want to see us win…You have to decide. Remember, if there is a constitution, our basic fundamental rights will remain. My young friends who are going to vote for the first time have a big responsibility on their shoulders. I welcome them. I request everyone to vote in maximum numbers. By voting for change, it will be a happy beginning,” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, the seventh and final phase of polling in the largest festival of democracy started on Saturday as voting started in the last 57 parliamentary constituencies at 7 am across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The seventh phase marks a grand finish to the world’s largest polling marathon that began on the 19th of last month and has already covered six phases and 486 Lok Sabha seats.

According to the Election Commission of India, over 10.06 crore electors including approximately 5.24 crore male, 4.82 crore female and 3574 third gender electors are expected to exercise their franchise.

All 13 parliamentary constituencies of Punjab are voting on Saturday in the last phase.

A total of 904 candidates are in the fray for the final phase of polling.

The prominent candidates in the fray in this phase include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nishikant Dubey, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Charanjit Singh Channi, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut from the BJP is fighting against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi. Union Minister Anurag Thakur is in the fray from Hamirpur, actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan is contesting from Gorakhpur and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool Congress candidate Abhishek Banerjee is contesting from Diamond Harbour. (ANI)