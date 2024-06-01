DPS Srinagar triumphs at Inter-School Basketball Tournament across categories

Srinagar, May 31: Delhi Public School, Srinagar came out victorious in the U/17 Inter School Basketball Tournament across both boys’ and girls’ categories. Mixing attack with defence, the U/17 boys’ team defeating Tyandle Biscoe School with an impressive score of 38-14.

Proving the adage that the girls are no second to boys, the girls’ team came up with an equally impressive performance defeating Mallinson School with a score of 8-4. The tournaments organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports featured eight prestigious schools across the valley, who put on an admirable show of technique, teamwork and individual excellence. However, all this was no match for the DPS Srinagar teams who were leagues ahead of their competition.

Principal Ms. Shafaq Afshan expressed immense pride in the students’ achievements, stating, “Our basketball teams have showcased exemplary talent, teamwork, and dedication. Their victories are a testament to the hard work and commitment of both the players and their coaches. We are thrilled to see them excel and bring honour to our school. Congratulations all.”

Chairman Vijay Dhar also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the teams, emphasizing the importance of sports in the holistic development of students. “At Delhi Public School, Srinagar, we encourage our students to pursue excellence in both academics and sports. These victories highlight our commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals who excel in all aspects of life. Congratulations to the winning teams”