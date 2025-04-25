Breaking

Ramban: Restoration, relief efforts stepped up in flood-affected areas   

DC inspects ongoing renovation works, Traffic regulation measures on NH-44

The District Administration Ramban, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, has stepped up restoration works and relief measures in all flash flood affected areas.

The administration is prioritizing the provision of essential supplies and the restoration of link roads to ensure the swift recovery of the region.

The DC, along with SSP Traffic Raja Adil Hamid, monitored traffic regulations at critical points on NH-44, particularly at vulnerable spots along the Ramban to Banihal stretch. The effort aims to ensure safe and smooth journey for commuters. The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the ongoing restoration work on NH-44 and urged drivers to maintain lane discipline, thus preventing traffic jams and ensuring a smooth flow of vehicles.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner took stock of the restoration work of link road Maroge-Balihot and issued necessary directions to concerned departments to expedite the restoration of all link roads and essential services.

To support the workforce involved in restoration efforts, meals are being served to laborers at the free langar established by the District Administration under the guidance of DC Ramban. ACR and AD FCS&CA are actively monitoring these arrangements to ensure the smooth operation of the services.

In flood-affected areas, fumigation and smoke drives are being conducted to prevent the spread of diseases and ensure safety of public health. Assessment teams, along with field staff and Lambardar concerned, have visited the affected areas to assess the damages and losses, providing a comprehensive overview of the situation.

In a positive development, children are back at the Anganwadi Centres and students have resumed their classes in the affected areas, marking the restoration of normalcy in educational activities.

Coordinated efforts by all departments are ongoing to ensure the safety and rehabilitation of affected families, with a focus on providing them with the support they need in these challenging times.

