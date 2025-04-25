Breaking

NIA searches multiple locations across 6 states

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and other states across India in a case linked to Pakistan-backed cross-border smuggling of arms and narcotics by Khalistani operatives.

Several electronic devices and other incriminating materials were recovered during the searches, conducted on Thursday at 18 locations in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka, a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

According to the spokesman, the NIA teams are examining the seized items to unravel the entire conspiracy behind the smuggling and the radicalization of individuals in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and other parts of India.

The searches were conducted on Thursday at the premises of suspected individuals connected to Pakistan-based entities in case RC-18/2024/NIA/DLI, registered by the anti-terror agency on 20th December 2024. The suspects under the scanner are aligned with the ideology of proscribed unlawful associations/ terrorist organisations, as per NIA investigations, the statement reads.

NIA investigations have further revealed that these entities have been conspiring via social media platforms, and are in regular contact with foreign-based handlers suspected to be Pro-Khalistani Elements (PKEs), as part of the conspiracy aimed at destabilizing India, it reads, adding that NIA is continuing with its investigations in the case—(KNO)

You Might Also Like

India reports 7,533 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana lands in India

Lionel Messi and a date with destiny!

Lt Governor interacts with citizens, addresses the complaints filed on JK-IGRAMS

“Look at EU Council regulations…”: Jaishankar on import of Russian oil

Share This Article
Previous Article Ramban: Restoration, relief efforts stepped up in flood-affected areas   
Next Article LG Sinha directs DCs, SSPs to ensure exit of Pak nationals from J&K
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Sinha directs DCs, SSPs to ensure exit of Pak nationals from J&K
Developing Story
Ramban: Restoration, relief efforts stepped up in flood-affected areas   
Breaking
We reaffirmed need to stay united, stand firm against terror: CM Omar Abdullah after meeting Rahul Gandhi
Breaking
“Not even single drop of water will go to Pakistan”: Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil after meeting with Amit Shah
Breaking