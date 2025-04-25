NIA searches multiple locations across 6 states

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and other states across India in a case linked to Pakistan-backed cross-border smuggling of arms and narcotics by Khalistani operatives.

Several electronic devices and other incriminating materials were recovered during the searches, conducted on Thursday at 18 locations in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka, a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

According to the spokesman, the NIA teams are examining the seized items to unravel the entire conspiracy behind the smuggling and the radicalization of individuals in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and other parts of India.

The searches were conducted on Thursday at the premises of suspected individuals connected to Pakistan-based entities in case RC-18/2024/NIA/DLI, registered by the anti-terror agency on 20th December 2024. The suspects under the scanner are aligned with the ideology of proscribed unlawful associations/ terrorist organisations, as per NIA investigations, the statement reads.

NIA investigations have further revealed that these entities have been conspiring via social media platforms, and are in regular contact with foreign-based handlers suspected to be Pro-Khalistani Elements (PKEs), as part of the conspiracy aimed at destabilizing India, it reads, adding that NIA is continuing with its investigations in the case—(KNO)