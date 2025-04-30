Rajnath Singh hails Cabinet’s decision for caste census, calls it key step to empower the exploited, deprived

The Centre has approved caste-based enumeration in the next census following a CCPA meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday welcomed the move as a historic decision for the upliftment of deprived sections, calling it vital for their empowerment and development.

Taking on X, Rajnath Singh wrote it a historic step.”Today, in the meeting of the CCPA, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A very historic decision has been taken from the point of view of social justice, under which permission has been given to conduct a caste census in the next census,” he said.

https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/1917601679953821810

The post further added on X, “This decision will prove to be very important for the empowerment and development of all sections of society, especially those who are exploited and deprived. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for this decision taken in the public interest.”

In a recent development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday emphasised that the move sends a strong message of commitment to social equality and the rights of every section of society.

In a post on X, Shah asserted that the decision would empower all backwards classes. “The Modi government, committed to social justice, has taken a historic decision today. In the CCPA meeting held today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, a message of strong commitment towards social equality and rights of every section has been given by deciding to include caste census in the upcoming census,” he said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the same, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said, “It’s a historical decision and we thank PM Modi for this courageous step. The Congress party was never serious about it. In 2010, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh assured it in the Lok Sabha that a subcommittee would be formed, which also recommended this approach. However, the Congress government opted for a survey of social and economic conditions instead of a caste census. Even that report was not made public and remains in their archives. Congress party, for a few days, was demanding a caste census just for political gain and for optics; they wanted to create a divide in the society.”

Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also welcomed the Union Cabinet’s decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming national census.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at a media briefing following the Cabinet meeting that the decision demonstrates the present government’s commitment to the holistic interests and values of the nation and society.

According to Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the Census is a Union subject listed at item 69 in the Union List of the Seventh Schedule.

The Union Minister stated that caste has been excluded from all census operations conducted since India’s independence. (ANI)