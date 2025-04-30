Court awards punishment of community service to three individuals in Sopore

In a move reflecting the spirit of reformative justice under the newly introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Hon’ble Court of JMIC Dangiwacha has sentenced three individuals to community service for disturbing public peace while under the influence of alcohol.

The accused namely Mohammad Abbas Lone, Naseer Ahmad Dar, and Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, all residents of Ladoora Rafiabad were booked by Police Station Dangiwacha under Section 355 BNS for creating a public nuisance while intoxicated. Following trial, the court ordered community service as punishment, promoting accountability and offering the offenders an opportunity to contribute positively to society.

This sentencing aligns with recent reforms in Indian criminal law, where minor offences can be addressed through non-custodial, reformative measures, encouraging offenders to take responsibility and reintegrate as responsible citizens.

Local residents have appreciated the swift action of Sopore Police and welcomed the court’s progressive approach. Police urges all citizens to stay informed about the new legal provisions, which aim to strengthen public order through responsibility, reformation, and reintegration.“`