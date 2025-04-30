Kokernag breaks 18-yr-old record, sees hottest April day at 29.1°C

*While the heatwave conditions continued in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar for the second straight day on Wednesday recorded the second hottest April day at 30.9 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded the all-time highest temperature in the month of April at 29.1 degrees Celsius, breaking an 18-year-old record of 28.3 degrees Celsius, recorded on April 30, 2007.

For the second straight day, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the second highest maximum temperature in the month of April as the mercury settled at 30.9 degrees Celsius. The all-time hottest maximum temperature in April was recorded at 31.3 degrees Celsius on April 20, 1946.

While the heatwave prevailed at multiple places across J&K, Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad has advised people to stay hydrated. He has recommended drinking plenty of water, fluids and staying indoors and avoid working in the open during peak hours from 12-3 pm.

Meanwhile, the MeT here has predicted the possibility of brief spell showers at isolated to scattered places with thunder and gusty winds from tomorrow (May 01) to May 05.

The weather is expected to remain dry from May 06 to 07, while there is a possibility of light rain and thunder on May 09 and May 10, Dr Ahmad added—(KNO)