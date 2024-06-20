Rafiabad Encounter: Two Foreign terrorists Killed, Major Security Forces Success

Security forces claimed a significant victory by eliminating two foreign terrorists in a gunfight in the Hadipora area of Rafiabad, located in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district

“Over the past few weeks there has been constant information of the movement of a terrorist aroup in the Sopore-Raflabad area of Baramulla District. On 19th June 2024, specific intelligence was received through JKP that two terrorists were holed up in a house in Hadipura village of Rafiabad area,” an Army officer said while addressing press conference.

“Consequently, Indian Army, JKP and CRPF launched a joint operation, swiftly cordoning off the area,” he said, adding that following standard procedures, civilians were safely evacuated from adjacent houses and the area was secured.

He said that the target house was thoroughly cordoned off and on the search being commenced, terrorists opened fire on the security forces. “In the ensuing firefight, two terrorists were neutralized,” the officer said.

He also said that the killed terrorists have been identified as Usman and Umar, both of Pakistan Origin and associated with LeT. “Usman has been active in the Kashmir Valley since 2020,” he said, adding that significant quantities of weapons and ammunition have been recovered after the operation.

“Elimination of these terrorists marks another major success for the security forces,” the officer said, adding that over the past few months, we have maintained a high operational tempo, resulting in some major achievements.

“The success is also attributed to the complete cooperation of the Kashmiri people,” he said, adding that security Forces will continue to make sustained efforts to maintain peace and stability in Kashmir.(KNS).