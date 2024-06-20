553 Vehicles Seized, 29 FIRs Lodged for overloading in PSVs during 2024 : Traffic police

While addressing media persons at Traffic NHW Headquarter Ramban, DIG Traffic Jammu Zone, Dr Mohd Haseeb Mughal IPS shared that Continuing its drive against Motor Vehicle Act violations, Traffic Police National Highway under the supervision of IGP Traffic J&K have booked 38350 Traffic violators and imposed heavy fine amount of Rs 38523950/- for breaching traffic rules since 1st January 2024 to 31 May 2024.

Besides this, during the period, 553 vehicles were seized. To cause deterrence among Traffic rule violators and to reduce road accidents, 29 FIRs lodged for overloading in PSVs out of which 21 FIRs lodged in District Doda & Kishtwar, 05 FIRs lodged in District Udhampur, 03 FIRs lodged in District Ramban.

Strict action against overloading in goods as well as in PSVs taken, Traffic Police NHW booked 1418 vehicles for overloading in goods vehicles and 10468 traffic violators for causing overload in PSVs.

To maintain lane discipline on National Highway, Traffic Police NHW Ramban booked 800 Traffic violators for overtaking/wrong lane driving during the current year and also booked 326 number of traffic rule violators for dangerous driving/red light jumping.

The officer further informed that to make the general public aware regarding Traffic rules, Traffic Police NHW Ramban conducted 145 Traffic awareness programs at different locations of 05 Districts i.e. Ramban, Udhampur, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, and on 03 NHs falling in Traffic NHW Ramban and created awareness among drivers , students , commuters , transport unions/ agents regarding their roles , duties and rights.

As a corrective measure officer stated that Traffic Police NHW Ramban recommend 44 cases for suspension/cancellation of DL/RC/RP (10 DL cases, 33 RCs and 01 R/P), whereas 153 vehicles recommended for blacklist.

DIG Traffic Jammu Zone stressed that Traffic Police NHW Ramban also ensured the Traffic regulation of vehicles plying on 03 NHs (Nh-44,NH-144,Nh-244) particularly on the NH-44 from Nashiri to Banihal (a difficult stretch) where it is the major challenge for Traffic Police as the stretch is under construction and landslide/shooting stone zones are present which pose a great Traffic related challenge i.e. frequent Breakdowns/Road Blockades.

Due to Traffic Police NHW best 24×7 efforts, about 1376297 vehicles (HMVs- 468179, LMVs-908118) crossed Chenani- Nashiri tunnel till May 2024. Traffic Police NHW requests commuters to follow Traffic Police advisory so that minimum inconvenience is caused to commuters.

While sharing the details, the officer conveyed that stringent action against M.V. Act Violators is being undertaken, and Traffic Police will continue its drive against Traffic rule violators. The endeavor of Traffic Police is to reduce road accidents, save precious human life, instill traffic discipline, and respect for law accompanied by respect for each other among the road users.

The officer appealed to the general public that as a part of our rich cultural heritage, all stakeholders have to exhibit good road etiquettes.

DIG Traffic Jammu enjoined upon all parents not to send their wards to school in private vehicles being used for commercial purpose as it in contravention to law, which jeopardize the safety of the students.

He also requested tourist/ commuters to strictly follow lane discipline on NH-44, NH-144, NH-244, and park their vehicles at designated parking places and strictly refrain from drunken and rash driving, using Mobile phone while driving, and use of any type of material on vehicle door glasses, rear wind shield etc which reduces visibility .

He told strict action shall be initiated against underage/ minor driving.

The vehicle owners are advised that sun roof is only for sun and no one should poke his/her head out of it as it can lead to serious road accidents and heaviest challan will also be imposed for the offence.

DIG Traffic also discussed that 19 rough patches had been identified on the NHW, which were the main accused of slow movement. Most of these patches have been repaired by the intervention of PHQ and THQ, with the active cooperation of NHAI & NHIDCL.

This will help in tourism, trade, and SANJY related movements in the coming days.

Transporters dealing in Goods vehicles are also requested to strictly refrain from overloading.

To make traffic management system better, officer stated that Traffic Polic personnels are been given technical and inter-personal skills training regarding use of e-Challan machine, Breath analyzer, Body Worn Camera and other electronic Gadgets alongwith communication skills, First Responder Training course are also being imparted to Traffic Police personnels.

To keep a vigil on vehicle breakdowns, wrong overtaking, Nomadic movement and Traffic regulation 10 No’s of CCTVs has been installed at top congestion points. Besides a consolidated list of violators has been published in newspapers whose Traffic violations Challans are pending in different courts, people are once again requested to clear the same immediately otherwise next course of action will be initiated. Fresh list of Traffic rule violators will also be published in a phased manner.

He appealed commuters to follow Traffic rules and join hands to make roads safe for all type of users right from pedestrian to vehicle owners. People should come forward to complain against visible Traffic violations on Traffic Police helpline numbers -9419993745-9906023617. Toll Free Number-18001807043 TCU Udhampur-8491928625.

The other officers present on the occasion were SSP Traffic NHW Ramban Shri-Rohit Baskotra-JKPS, Dy.SP Traffic Udhampur-Reasi Shri-Jatinder Singh, DTI Ramban Insp. Rakesh Singh, DTI Chanderkote Insp. Kuldeep Chander, SO (T) Ramban/Chanderkote/Digdol/Nashiri.