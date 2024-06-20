Developing Story

Fire in Bali-Tirchi forest range continues to rage, 2 houses gutted

A massive fire erupted in the Bali-Tirchi forest range in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district continued to rage due to strong winds on Wednesday.

The fire which started in compartment number 67 in Bali-Tirchi forest range of Udhampur rapidly spread due to strong winds in the region and reached ward number 2 of Upper Bali panchayat.

According to officials, two houses were completely gutted in the blaze and two houses were partially damaged.

Upon receiving information, forest department personnel, a team of SDRF, the Indian Army’s Defence fire service personnel and NDRF rushed to the spot.

The efforts to control the flames are still underway but the strong winds are fueling the blaze, the officials said.

Udhampur Forest Division Range Officer Sanjeev Khajuria said that a forest fire broke out in compartment number 67 of Udhampur Forest Range between 2.30 pm to 3.00 pm.

“After getting information our teams rushed to the spot and at that time we controlled the blaze but this evening suddenly gusty wind occurred and the fire spread rapidly to a residential area two houses were completely damaged in the fire and two were partially damaged,” the Range Officer said.

He added that personnel from the forest department, Forest Protection Force, SDRF, and Indian Army as well as the fire and emergency Department along with locals are trying hard to control the blaze. (ANI)

 

