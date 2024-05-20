Proposal submitted for design change of Bhagwati Nagar flyover

Jammu, May 19: The National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has submitted a proposal to the government for changing the project design of the 1.3 km long flyover starting from Bhagwati Nagar and diverting the decades old Ranbir Canal for streamlining of the traffic.

The work on the 1.3 km long flyover starting from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, has been going. It will connect with the flyover at Canal Head, which goes right upto Muthi.

As per the design of the NHIDCL, this 1.3 km long flyover starting from Bhagwati Nagar and connecting with another flyover at Canal Head, which goes right upto Muthi, was to be 4-lane.

However, it was not possible for the executing agency to make the service road below this flyover as 4-lane due to the Ranbir Canal, sources informed.

“The proposal for changing the project design of the 1.3 km long flyover starting from Bhagwati Nagar and also diverting the Ranbir Canal has been submitted to the government for its approval,” Project Officer, NHIDCL, Col Retd, Suraj Pal Singh Sangwan said.

As per the original project design, the 1.3 km long flyover will be 4-lane for smooth flow of traffic. In the project design, it was also proposed that the service road i.e below the flyover would also be made 4-lane for streamlining the traffic movement.

However, due to the Ranbir Canal at Bhagwati Nagar, it was not possible to make the service road as 4-lane. Therefore, the NHIDCL, in its proposal sent to the government, has also demanded that the Ranbir Canal be diverted in such a manner that the service road is widened and made 4-lane for streamlining the traffic movement.

The flyover has been planned to ease traffic congestion in Jammu in such a way that vehicles going outside the city use this 4-lane flyover without entering the city.