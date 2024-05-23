Education Department’s Team inspects schools across different zones of Udhampur

Udhampur, May 22: Chief Education Officer Udhampur, Geetu Bangotra led a departmental team zone Tikri to take stock of the functioning of the schools in the area. Accompanied by ZEO Tikri Madal Lal Dogra and others, the team visited Govt. MS Seen Thakran to assess the damage to the school building due to sudden collapse of a Peepal tree in the school premises. A portion of the School compound wall was damaged, but with God’s grace the students and staff were all safe.

The ZEO concerned & HOI were directed to remove the debris of fallen tree from the school and ensure cleanliness in the premises. She further instructed the school management to remain safe, secure and vigilant in future from such happenings.

Later, the Chief Education Officer and Assistant Director (E&S) Darshan Kumar conducted an extensive tour of Govt. HSS Khoon, HS Deot and ZEO Office Babey to assess the functioning of these educational institutions. The team assessed the availability of human resources and infrastructure within the cluster.

Further the teachers were directed to remain punctual and perform their legitimate duties dedicatedly and efficiently for the welfare of students.