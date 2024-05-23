Jammu

Education Department’s Team inspects schools across different zones of Udhampur

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Udhampur, May 22: Chief Education Officer Udhampur, Geetu Bangotra led a departmental team zone Tikri to take stock of the functioning of the schools in the area. Accompanied by ZEO Tikri Madal Lal Dogra and others, the team visited Govt. MS Seen Thakran to assess the damage to the school building due to sudden collapse of a Peepal tree in the school premises. A portion of the School compound wall was damaged, but with God’s grace the students and staff were all safe.
The ZEO concerned & HOI were directed to remove the debris of fallen tree from the school and ensure cleanliness in the premises. She further instructed the school management to remain safe, secure and vigilant in future from such happenings.
Later, the Chief Education Officer and Assistant Director (E&S) Darshan Kumar conducted an extensive tour of Govt. HSS Khoon, HS Deot and ZEO Office Babey to assess the functioning of these educational institutions. The team assessed the availability of human resources and infrastructure within the cluster.
Further the teachers were directed to remain punctual and perform their legitimate duties dedicatedly and efficiently for the welfare of students.

 

 

You Might Also Like

BGSBU to start 4 years UG DYD program: Prof Akbar Masood

I&C dept organises investors meet at Jammu

DC reviews of drinking water supply scenario in Kathua

Int’l Yoga Day: Mega Yoga Camp held at GHS Chanderkote

GDC Ramgarh organises campaign to provide Water to Birds

Share This Article
Previous Article INDIA bloc ‘has diseases worse than cancer’: PM Modi at rally in UP’s Shravasti
Next Article Int’l Yoga Day: Mega Yoga Camp held at GHS Chanderkote
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

INDIA bloc ‘has diseases worse than cancer’: PM Modi at rally in UP’s Shravasti
Politics
2 day medical camp by LSA concludes at Central Jail Sgr
City
Azad not being on national stage loss for Muslim community: Omar
Politics
No place for ‘Khandani Raj’ in democracy, says Altaf Bukhari
Politics

Recent Comments

No comments to show.