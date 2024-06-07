Preparations in full swing ahead of Mata KheerBhawaniMela

Ganderbal, Jun 06: Preparations for the Mata KheerBhawaniMela, a significant annual pilgrimage, are in full swing in the Tullmullah area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The festival, set to take place on 14th June this year, aligns with the auspicious occasion of JyeshthaAshtamibrimming the devotees with community spirit amid religious enthusiasm.

The yatra is set to commence in Jammu on 12th June at 6 am, making a brief stop at Ramban before proceeding to key destinations including Tulmulla (Ganderbal), Tikker (Kupwara), Devsar (Kulgam), Manzgam (Kulgam), and Logripora (Anantnag). The pilgrimage is expected to reach its final destination by evening.

Comprehensive arrangements have been made by the administration and security forces to ensure the smooth conduct of this revered pilgrimage. “Our hearts and homes are always open for Kashmiri Pandits,” expressed local residents, who eagerly anticipate the festival and warmly welcome the return of their Pandit brethren during the religious festival.

Speaking to the media, the Dharma Trust Manager expressed optimism about a significant turnout this year, attributing it to the heat wave in other states. He said, “Even during the turbulent times of 1990, the KheerBhawaniMela has been celebrated annually without fail. The temple has remained a beacon of faith, never closing its doors to devotees.”

As the date approaches, both locals and officials are working tirelessly to ensure a successful and peaceful celebration, underscoring the spirit of unity and tradition that the Mata KheerBhawaniMela represents.