J&K students overcome challenges to ace NEET

Kulgam/Srinagar, June 06:In an inspiring display of resilience and determination, two students from Jammu & Kashmir have successfully qualified for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) despite facing significant personal and financial challenges.

Misba Ashraf, from Srandoo village in Kulgam, lost her father when she was in the 8th grade in 2018. However, she triumphed over her circumstances by qualifying for NEET on her first attempt. Misba, the daughter of the late Ashraf Ahmad Bhat, attended a local school about 4 kilometers from Kulgam’s main town. She expressed deep gratitude for the support she received from her school and community.

“First of all, thanks to Almighty Allah who gave me strength and power to undertake this journey with ease and without hurdles. Allah is the one who guides. I also want to thank all those who supported me through thick and thin,” Misba said.

Misba credited her mother as her pillar of strength, constantly praying for her success, and appreciated her grandparents and uncles who provided financial support and paternal love. “My uncles never made me feel like I was without a father. They, along with my aunt, supported me, and my school was very kind, often teaching me for free,” she shared.

Her dedication was evident as she studied for four to five hours daily after coaching sessions, and dedicated entire days to her studies in the last three and a half months leading up to the exam. “NEET isn’t that tough, but the effort required and the challenges faced during the journey, including nervousness and lack of confidence before exams, make it difficult. Consistency is very important,” she noted.

Her grandfather, MohdRamzanBhat, who recently underwent surgery, expressed immense pride in her achievement. “We did everything in our power to ensure Misba’s success, and Allah has blessed her with this achievement,” he remarked.

In a similar story of perseverance, ShahidAltaf from Kargam village in Handwara, the son of a barbeque seller, also qualified for NEET with flying colors, scoring an impressive 640 points on his second attempt. Shahid attributed his success to a low-budget online coaching program.

“I have always been very fond of becoming a doctor from a very early age. However, I often doubted that I could crack this exam without attending the big coaching centers. Fortunately, I joined a low-budget online coaching program, which allowed me to clear this exam,” Shahid shared.

He emphasized the importance of consistency and hard work, saying, “My online teachers constantly motivated us, saying that the exam isn’t so difficult if you remain consistent and work hard. I followed their advice, and the results are now in front of you all.”

Shahid balanced his studies with helping his father at his barbeque shop, which gave him hope and determination to work hard and end his family’s hardships. “I never pressured my father to enroll me in expensive coaching centers because I was well aware of our financial situation,” he explained.

Shahid acknowledged the support of his family and the merits of both online and offline coaching. “For those who can maintain consistency and work hard, the type of coaching matters less. I am thankful to Allah for my success,” he stated.

Both Misba and Shahid’s stories highlight the power of determination, resilience, and the support of loved ones in overcoming challenges and achieving their dreams. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to many facing similar struggles.