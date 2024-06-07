ECI dedicates violence-free polls to Mahatma Gandhi

Srinagar, June 06: In a homage to Mahatma Gandhi, the Election Commission of India dedicates the recent violence-free polls to the Father of the Nation. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar highlights Gandhi’s message of non-violence as inspiring the Commission’s commitment to peaceful elections.

The homage was paid at Rajghat this evening, following the Commission’s handover of the names of the elected members to the 18th LokSabha to the President of India.

With this, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ceases to be in effect, except in the Graduates’ and Teachers’ Constituencies of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana, where the MCC remains due to biennial and by-elections to the Legislative Council.

At the tribute event, the Commission issued a statement: “We stand here paying homage to the Father of the Nation after concluding the sacred task assigned to us—the conduct of the General Election to the 18th LokSabha. We stand here with humility in our hearts, having catalyzed the will of the people of India in an almost non-violent manner.”

CEC Rajiv Kumar said, “There is no room for violence in democracy,” highlighting that the 18th LokSabha elections were conducted with this principle in mind. Gandhi’s ideals of equality and democratic rights inspired this pledge to keep the electoral process free from violence.

Mahatma Gandhi believed that adult suffrage could satisfy the aspirations of all classes. The long queues at polling stations, filled with a festive mood and determination, were a testament to Gandhi’s cherished ideals and India’s civilizational heritage, it added.

It also said that the Commission ensured that every Indian’s right to vote was protected and facilitated and their efforts aimed to create democratic surpluses and prevent any form of violence from overshadowing the electoral process, which involved millions across India’s vast landscape.

The states of India and Union Territories, including Jammu & Kashmir and Manipur, set an example with their mature conduct which demonstrated that ballots, not bullets, are the way to peace and development.

The Commission reaffirmed its dedication to its duty, now in its 76th year, promising to continue its service with unflinching dedication.

“We rebuffed all attempts to vitiate the electoral process with rumors and baseless doubts which could have fomented unrest. The ‘Will’ and ‘Wisdom’ of the common man, who has enormous faith in India’s democratic institutions, have prevailed. We are morally and legally obliged to always uphold the same by conducting free, fair, and inclusive elections”, the CEC stated.