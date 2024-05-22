Portal launched for ‘National Award to Teachers 2024’

New Delhi, May 21: The Secretary of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Shri K. Sanjay Murthy (IAS), and AICTE Chairman Prof. T.G. Sitharam officially launched the Portal for the National Award to Teachers 2024.

The selected awardees will be honoured on Teachers’ Day. The selection criteria will include teaching and learning effectiveness, outreach activities, research and innovation, sponsored research, faculty development programs, and consultancy.

During the virtual launch, Shri K. Sanjay Murthy emphasized that the National Award to Teachers 2024 aims to recognize the exceptional contributions of distinguished faculty members in the country. These awards honour their dedication and hard work, particularly in teaching and pedagogy, which have not only improved the quality of higher education but also enriched the lives of their students. Through this award, we promote teachers who have done tremendous work in their field. Awardee teachers can inspire other teachers and students alike. “We encourage the maximum number of nominations from eligible teachers across the country,” he stated.

Prof. T.G. Sitharam highlighted that the award seeks to acknowledge and celebrate the unique and ground-breaking achievements of faculty members in teaching, community outreach, institutional service, research, and innovation in higher education. Prof. Sitharam said, “This award will inspire teachers to cultivate a culture of excellence in higher education. It encourages them to do their best, which will undoubtedly benefit the students as well.” AICTE Vice Chairman, Dr. Abhay Jere, was also present at the event.

The award is divided into two categories: Teachers of Higher Educational Institutions (25 awards) and Teachers of Polytechnic Institutions (10 awards). Each awardee will receive a medal, certificate, and a cash prize of rupees 50,000. Self-nomination is also allowed. Nominees must be regular faculty members of their institutions and not more than 55 years old. Eligible candidates can submit their nominations in the prescribed format using the online Rashtriya Puraskar Portal at www.awards.gov.in. Nominations open on 21 May 2024 and will be accepted until 20 June 2024.

MoU signed among Extra C, AICTE, IIM Mumbai and IIT Madras

New Delhi, May 21: In a significant step towards enhancing the cognitive and soft skills of higher education students, Extra C, AICTE, IIM Mumbai, and IIT Madras have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This strategic collaboration aims to institutionalize and organize the National Inter-college Crossword Expedition (NICE) over the next two years, promoting the benefits of crosswords as an educational tool. Shri K. Sanjay Murthy (IAS), Secretary of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, virtually graced the event.

AICTE Chairman, Prof. T.G. Sitharam, highlighted that this collaboration not only aims to enhance students’ mental agility and soft skills but also to spread knowledge about India’s rich heritage and traditional wisdom through innovative educational methods. AICTE Vice Chairman, Dr. Abhay Jere, was also present at the event.

Crosswords are more than just a leisure activity; they are a powerful exercise for the mind, fostering lateral thinking, recall abilities, and nuanced understanding. These attributes are invaluable for students, particularly in technical education, as they prepare for leadership roles in the future. The MoU outlines the organization of NICE for the next two years, ensuring well-planned logistics and a structured calendar for both organizers and participants.