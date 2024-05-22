‘Singham Again’ shoot: Jackie Shroff expresses gratitude to J&K people, admin for support

Srinagar, May 21: Veteran Bollywood actor, Jackie Shroff on Tuesday expressed heartfelt gratitude to people and government for providing extensive support during the shoot of “Singham Again in Kashmir.

During the shooting “Singham Again”, Jackie Shroff said, “The people here are very helpful and kind, and the administration is also providing full support.”

“This place is beautiful; your people are beautiful too. It was a lot of fun. You’ve handled a lot. With film, police, army, and people’s support, everyone supported us. It was nice to see so many tourists. Everyone enjoyed. The people here enjoyed too. We enjoyed the most. We love you very much,” Shroff added.

The “Singham Again” crew was seen shooting at Lal Chowk Square, previously known as Ghanta Ghar. Scores of people gathered at the city center to witness the live shooting of the movie.

The “Singham” movie, directed by famous Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, has been shooting in the Kashmir Valley for the last few days. Earlier, they were shooting in the Sher-i-Khass area of the city.

Jackie Shroff’s statement highlights the government’s efforts to promote the film industry in Jammu and Kashmir. The government’s aim is to make Jammu and Kashmir a popular destination for film shoots. This will not only create employment opportunities in the state but also boost tourism.

Jackie Shroff’s praise during the shooting of “Singham 3” reflected that Jammu and Kashmir is becoming a safe and hospitable place for the film industry. With the support of the government and the welcoming attitude of the local people, filmmakers and actors are finding it easier to shoot in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is hoped that the arrival of veteran actors like Jackie Shroff and the promotion of film production will usher in a new era for the state.

On Tuesday, the city center was abuzz as famous Bollywood actors were shooting their film in Lal Chowk Square.

This is the first time in recent years that any movie shooting has taken place in the city center.

However, this is the first-ever movie that is being shot at the city center during daytime.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Singham Again’ stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.

‘Singham Again’ is the third part of the popular series. ‘Singham’ came out in 2011 with Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014. Both were box office hits