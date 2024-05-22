Govt forms committee for theme park development in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday approved the formation of a committee for development of theme park at Tattoo Ground Srinagar.

As per the official communication, the committee will oversee the establishment of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the project and monitor its progress.

Chaired by the Joint Secretary (JKL) from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, the Core Committee comprises key officials, including the Administrative Secretary of the Industries & Commerce Department, the Administrative Secretary of the Tourism Department, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, and the Managing Director of JKTDC, it said.

The primary objectives of the committee will be proposing a roadmap for the SPV’s establishment based on the Request for Proposal (RFP) and studying and recommending various deliverables outlined in the RFP which include site assessment reports, the SPV’s structure, benchmarking against international theme parks, and the final project structure report.

It also reads that the Committee will act as a recommending body for seeking approval from competent authorities, approving the release of payments to the consulting firm, Ernst & Young LLP, and addressing any issues related to the project’s execution.

The initiative aims to boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and provide enhanced recreational opportunities for residents and visitors, it added.