Need collaborative research to tackle challenges in Indian Himalayan region: DDG NRM

Pulwama, June 03: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), in collaboration with various participating institutions is developing a comprehensive base paper to study the ecologically fragile Indian Himalayan Region (IHR).

Dr. Suresh Kumar Chaudhari, Deputy Director General (DDG) of ICAR’s Natural Resource Management (NRM), New Delhi, enumerated the numerous challenges faced by the IHR, which spans from Kashmir to the north-eastern states of India.

He was speaking to the media on the side-lines of a workshop on Agri Food Systems in Indian Himalayan Region at Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture in Srinagar.

Chaudhari pointed to the sensitivity of the Indian Himalayan Region to climate change, noting its impacts such as landslides, heavy rainfall, and biodiversity loss.

“The changes occurring in this region need to be researched,” he said, adding that several institutions under ICAR are actively engaged in studies pertinent to the IHR.

He explained that the effects of specific disasters like landslides are multifaceted, impacting not just the soil but also affecting animal and fish life, as well as the broader ecosystem and ecology.

“There is a need to choose some areas of study for collaborative research, not necessarily at one place but at different locations,” he said, underscoring the necessity of joint efforts to address these challenges.

Chaudhari advocated for research to be conducted in a consortium or partnership mode, aiming to find sustainable solutions to the region’s ecological issues.

He mentioned that the workshop organised for this purpose would help in identifying key areas of research.

During the workshop, all participating institutions acknowledged the importance of forming a base paper for research for the Indian Himalayan Region. These institutions have submitted relevant literature, which will be used to guide the research agenda.

Dr. Chaudhari revealed that following thorough deliberations, three to four primary agenda points will be established.

“These points will receive funding from ICAR and the participating institutions,” he said, adding that they plan to seek support from respective state governments and explore private investment opportunities to develop robust research projects.

Officials revealed that around many experts including National Directors and HoDs from reputed research institutions across India participated in the workshop.