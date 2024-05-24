Poonch District gears up for polling: DEO holds meeting to finalise Electoral Preparedness

Poonch, May 23: District Election Officer (DEO), Yasin M. Choudhary today chaired a meeting to finalize the preparedness for Polling scheduled to be held in the district on May 25 under the phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The meeting was attended by a host of officials, including the Senior Superintendent of Police, Yougal Manhas ; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tahir Mustafa Malik; ARO’s from Haveli, Mendhar, and Surankote, all Zonal Magistrates, Sectoral Magistrates, Nodal Officers, Micro Observers, Zonal Police officers, Sectoral Police Officers, Polling Staff, and Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

The meeting laid focus on the importance of fair and transparent electoral process. The sector and zonal officers were briefed on their role and responsibilities during the pre-poll, poll day, and post-poll activity.

Various logistical and operational issues were discussed in detail, including lighting arrangements at polling stations, security measures, lunch arrangements, and the timely dispatch of polling parties along with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Sectoral officers were instructed to verify the deployment of security forces and provide timely reports to the control room.

On the day of polling, sectoral officers will be tasked with conducting inspection of polling stations, monitoring the presence of security forces, supervising the activities of polling agents and promptly addressing any issues or complaints that may arise. They will also oversee the proper handling and sealing of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) at the conclusion of the polling.

District Election Officer Yasin M. Choudhary emphasized the critical role of each officer in fostering a conducive environment for free and fair elections.