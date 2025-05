A 22-Year-Old Man’s body was recovered at Rather Kotranka Draj in Rajouri district on Friday.

Officials told GNS that this morning some passersby found a body lying at Rather Kotranka Draj area. The deceased has been identified as Zaheem Shah(23) son of Azam Shah resident of Draj.

The body of the deceased was send to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)