Admin declares Dry Days ahead of LS polls in Kulgam

Kulgam, May 23: In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections -2024 under the phase 6, the District Magistrate of Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan, has issued a directive declaring “Dry Days” in the district.

The order reads that this measure aligns with the communication from the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, ensuring the prohibition of the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages during the election period.

The order said, “in terms of Section 47 of Jammu and Kashmir Excise Act 1958, I, Athar Aamir Khan, IAS, District Magistrate Kulgam do hereby order that ‘DRY DAY’ shall be observed in District Kulgam for 48 hours from the hours of close of poll i.e., from 06:00 PM on 23.05.2024 to 06:00 PM on 25.05.2024 and on the day of counting i.e., 04.06.2024.”

The enforcement of these dry days is grounded in Section 135-C of the Representation of People Act, 1951, which prohibits the sale, gift, or distribution of intoxicating substances within polling areas during the 48-hour period leading up to the conclusion of polling.

In addition to the closure of liquor outlets, the directive mandates that no liquor shall be served in hotels, restaurants, clubs, and other establishments within the district on the designated dry days. Non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, and other licensed entities are also barred from serving alcohol during this period.

The District Magistrate has warned that any violation of this order will result in penal action as per the law.

This move aims to ensure a smooth and orderly election process in Kulgam, contributing to the integrity and fairness of the Lok Sabha-2024 elections.