DGP's greetings to police Pariwar, people on Buddha Purnima

Srinagar, May 23: On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, the Director General of Police, J&K R.R. Swain extended heartfelt greetings and warm wishes to dedicated police Pariwar, families of martyrs and the community the J&K Police serve.
In his message DGP said that this day serves as a reminder to all of us to embrace the timeless principles of peace, love, and self-awareness. Let the noble principles of Lord Buddha continue to illuminate our path, and may we all strive to genuinely contribute to the well-being and prosperity of the society. Buddha’s teachings guide us towards a state of balance, resilience, and selflessness, which are crucial in fulfilling our duties as law enforcement personnel, DGP added.
In the spirit of Lord Buddha’s teachings, “I sincerely emphasise upon all our police personnel to lead their lives with a strong sense of responsibility, integrity, and self-discipline, and strive to serve the community with dedication and humility, DGP further added.

 

 

