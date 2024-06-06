Police takes cognizance of GMC Srinagar incident, registers FIR

Srinagar Police has taken cognizance of the incident of posting of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of GMC Srinagar.

A police spokesman said that upon receipt of communication from GMC Srinagar Administration, a criminal case, FIR No. 13/24 u/s 153,153A, 295A, 505 (2) IPC has been registered in PS Karan Nagar on 6th June 2024.

“Common public is appealed to desist from spreading rumours/false information. They shouldn’t fall prey to false propaganda of anti-social elements. Legal action shall be taken against those who are found to be involved in provocative act/instigation,” he added.