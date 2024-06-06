Breaking

Police takes cognizance of GMC Srinagar incident, registers FIR

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Srinagar Police has taken cognizance of the incident of posting of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of GMC Srinagar.

A police spokesman said that upon receipt of communication from GMC Srinagar Administration, a criminal case, FIR No. 13/24 u/s 153,153A, 295A, 505 (2) IPC has been registered in PS Karan Nagar on 6th June 2024.

“Common public is appealed to desist from spreading rumours/false information. They shouldn’t fall prey to false propaganda of anti-social elements. Legal action shall be taken against those who are found to be involved in provocative act/instigation,” he added.

 

You Might Also Like

Won’t allow anyone to hurt religious sentiments of any community in Kashmir: IGP V K Bhridi

JKBOSE to Declare 12th Class Results Within Hours

Fire breaks out at restaurant in Udhampur, dousing operation underway

Tourist Falls from Kullan Bridge into Sindh River While Taking Photos

MeT forecasts more rains, thundershower as night temp drops below normal at most places in J&K

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Tourist Falls from Kullan Bridge into Sindh River While Taking Photos
Next Article Fire breaks out at restaurant in Udhampur, dousing operation underway
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

EPG Celebrates World Environment Day 2024 at Greenland Paramedical & Nursing college, Hawal
Developing Story
PM Modi’s oath-taking ceremony: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to arrive in Delhi tomorrow; Nepal PM Prachanda confirms attendance
Breaking
PM Modi thanks Presidents of Egypt, Argentina on congratulating him for election win
Breaking
“Take us to Space and back”: Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams scripts history with NASA’s Boeing Starliner
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.