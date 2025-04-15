“Adjournment motion on Waqf Act misplaced action by members”: CM Omar Abdullah 

Amid criticism by the opposition legislators and parties in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday called the adjournment motion on Waqf Amendment Bill brought by the members in the Legislative Assembly as misplaced action.

Talking to the reporters, the Chief Minister said that the Speaker made everything clear on the last day of the session. “The adjournment motion brought by the members was an inappropriate move as the motion is aimed to contest the local government’s move. However, if resolution would have been tabled differently, the outcome could have been different.”

The Chief Minister further added that the party has now approached the Supreme Court (SC) in this regard and let’s wait for the court’s response.

About the statehood restoration, the Chief Minister said that they are of the belief that the apt time has come for its restoration as six months have already elapsed since the elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir.

He however, said that during the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir, he met the leader separately. “I am hopeful that the statehood would be restored soon,” he said—(KNO)