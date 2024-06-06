Breaking

Tourist Falls from Kullan Bridge into Sindh River While Taking Photos

Umar Raina
Umar Raina
1 Min Read

Ganderbal, June 06: A tourist named Sunil Singh, son of Bani Singh, fell from Kullan Bridge into the Sindh River while capturing photos earlier today in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Local rescue teams swiftly mobilized to the scene to rescue Sunil Singh, who was reportedly seen alive in the middle of the river. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Gund component, along with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 118 battalion and Gund Police, have reached the spot and are actively engaged in the rescue operation.

Efforts are underway to bring the tourist to safety, and further updates on his condition are awaited.

 

