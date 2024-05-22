Police intensifies crackdown on illegal mining activities in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, May 21: Police have taken stringent action against individuals involved in the unauthorized extraction and transportation of minor minerals in Ganderbal.

Under the directives of SSP Ganderbal, Shri Sandeep Gupta-IPS, special police teams were formed, led by SHOs and DOs from various police stations and posts in Sub-Division Ganderbal and Sub-Division Kangan.

The teams operated under the supervision of Gh Hassan-JKPS from Headquarters Ganderbal and SDPO Kangan, Shri Muzaffar Jan-JKPS, to address the illegal mining issue across the district.

Over the past three months, the concerted efforts of these teams have led to the arrest of 19 individuals and the seizure of 14 tippers and 4 tractors. These vehicles were caught transporting illegally extracted sand, bajri, and boulders from Nallah Sindh in Ganderbal.

A series of FIRs have been registered in connection with these activities. The cases include FIR No.s 04, 05, 11, 09, 14, 15, 75, 78, 94, 06, and 14 of 2024 IPC, under relevant sections of the law, at police stations Ganderbal, Lar, Safapora, Kheerbawani, Kangan, and Gund.

In collaboration with the Geology and Mining Department, Ganderbal Police conducted raids at various locations within the district, resulting in the seizure of an additional 26 tippers, 8 tractors, and 1 load carrier over the past three months. Fines were imposed on the spot for the illegal activities.