SANJY-2025 : Amarnath pilgrims to see best-ever facilities this year: LG Sinha

BALTAL, June 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Baltal Base Camp to review the final preparations ahead of the annual ShriAmarnathJiYatra, which begins on July 3.

During the visit, the Lieutenant Governor inspected facilities and interacted with officials overseeing the pilgrimage operations. He assessed healthcare, sanitation, power, water supply, food, lodging, traffic management, communication, and emergency services.

Sinha inaugurated a training ward for medical staff at the Baltal hospital to enhance preparedness for health emergencies. He directed that all essential amenities be maintained round-the-clock with adequate manpower to ensure pilgrims’ convenience.

“This year, arrangements have seen substantial improvement across all fronts. The civil administration, security forces, and the Shrine Board are working in close coordination to provide a safe, smooth, and comfortable Yatra experience,” the LG said.

He added that comprehensive security plans are in place to maintain peace throughout the Yatra. “All stakeholders are fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the yatris,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also visited the Disaster Management and YatriNiwas Complex, built through philanthropic donation, which will accommodate 1,300 pilgrims. The five-floor structure includes 75 rooms with a capacity of 225 beds and 43 dormitories. He announced that construction of the second phase will begin soon.

“This YatriNiwas stands as a testament to our collective dedication to serving the devotees of Baba Barfani,” Sinha said, thanking MukeshGarg and the ShriAmarnathJi Shrine Board team for their contribution. On the occasion, he also unveiled a painting by artist KK Gandhi, themed on the AmarnathYatra.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by senior officials, including K.N. Rai, Member, ShriAmarnathJi Shrine Board; Dr.Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the LG and CEO of the Shrine Board; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Dr.ShahidIqbalChoudhary, Secretary, Science and Technology; AkshayLabroo, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Jatin Kishore, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal; and senior officers from the Police, Security Forces, and other departments.