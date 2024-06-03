108 JKEMS marks a milestone, serves 3 lakh patients in J&K

Srinagar, June 02: 108 Jammu & Kashmir Emergency Medical Services, run by BVG India and the Government of Jammu & Kashmir in a public-private partnership, has achieved a significant milestone by serving over 3 lakh patients since its launch in March 2020.

This remarkable achievement underscores the service’s popularity and its role as a trusted emergency response provider in the U.T J&K.

108 JKEMS has managed to serve 302226 patients across Jammu & Kashmir, catering to medical, police, and fire emergencies.

This goes to show the wide acceptance and reliance of the service among all sections of society in the UT, despite difficult terrain and diverse climatic conditions of U.T & Providing emergency services 24×7 is in itself a challenging task, and 108 JKEMS is performing this task exceptionally well.

Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Mushtaq Ahmed, Project Head at BVG India Ltd JKEMS, said, “We are delighted to have reached this important milestone of serving 3 lakh patients. This accomplishment is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire team at 108 JKEMS.”

He also expressed gratitude to the administration of Jammu & Kashmir and the National Health Mission- J&K for their support in providing Emergency Services in the U.T. of Jammu & Kashmir. JKEMS remains committed to providing prompt and reliable emergency services to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and will continue working towards saving more lives.

108 has proved to be a boon in pregnancy-related emergencies, and as many as 1086 successful deliveries have been conducted with the assistance of 108 JKEMS staff in ambulances or at Scene.

108 JKEMS service operates 24×7, with an average response time of 12 minutes and 14 seconds in urban areas and 18 minutes and 07 seconds in rural areas. Each ambulance is well equipped with trained Emergency Medical Technicians who provide life-saving support during medical emergencies.

The service has also played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic, having served over 12,111 COVID-19 positive/suspected patients.

The 108 Jammu & Kashmir Emergency Medical Services has become a synonym of trust and promptness in responding to emergencies in the UT J&K since its launch, and this achievement is a testament to its unwavering commitment to the people of Jammu & Kashmir.