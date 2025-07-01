LG launches zero-waste campaign for yatra at Baltal

Srinagar, June 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched a comprehensiveInformation, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign and a series of innovative sustainability initiatives by the Directorate of Rural Sanitation, Department of Rural Development &Panchayati Raj, aimed at ensuring a Zero-Waste ShriAmarnathJiYatra.

During his visit to Baltal Base Camp, the LG unveiled key components of the campaign, including a dedicated Yatra logo, anthem, website, MIS portal, the ‘Trinetra’ mobile app, pamphlets, Yatra guidelines, mascots, and an IEC toolkit. These tools are designed to promote sustainable practices, enhance sanitation, share verified information, and engage pilgrims directly across the Baltal and Pahalgam axes.

The campaign websitewww.shriamarnathjiyatra.com and an integrated MIS portal will serve as central platforms for updates, information, and resources for both yatris and service providers. A browser-based mobile app, www.zerowasteyatra.app, will provide real-time guidance, alerts, and sustainability tips to pilgrims.

The pamphlets and Yatra guidelines, targeted at langar organisers, shopkeepers, and service providers, emphasize waste minimization, discouraging single-use plastics, and adherence to Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G) norms.

A central part of the initiative, the Trinetra App, offers pilgrims information on sanitation facilities, real-time safety alerts, and awareness on cleanliness during the pilgrimage. The app also allows pilgrims to provide feedback and interact with the campaign in real time.

Director General, Rural Sanitation, AnooMalhotra, briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the ground-level measures taken to support the campaign’s objectives.

According to the department, 5,613 toilet and bathing units have been installed along both pilgrimage routes, 2,920 on the Pahalgam axis and 2,693 on the Baltal axis. Additionally, 7,361sanitation workers have been deployed to maintain cleanliness at these facilities. For waste management, 15 Solid Waste Processing Facilities have been set up along the Yatra routes.