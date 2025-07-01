Buyer-seller meet is about trade, not tourism: CM

Srinagar, June 30: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that the ongoing Buyer-Seller Meet in Kashmir is not aimed at attracting tourists but at forging meaningful trade relationships that support local artisans and strengthen the region’s handicrafts economy.

“Tourists don’t come for buyer-seller meets anywhere. This event is meant for buyers—both domestic and international—who are here to source in bulk, not to make one-off purchases,” Omar said while speaking to reporters at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), the venue of the Buyer-Seller Meet–2025.

The event was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) in collaboration with the Wool and Woollens Export Promotion Council (WWEPC), with support under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME).

Omar Abdullah said the event’s core objective is to facilitate large-scale orders and lasting business ties for artisans. “If even one artisan secures a major order, this event can be called a success,” he stated.

Responding to concerns about the timing of the meet—particularly in light of recent events in Pahalgam—the Chief Minister acknowledged the limitations of a single event. “One buyer-seller meet alone won’t solve all problems, but it can lay the foundation for long-term relationships. We’ve planned six such buyer-seller meets and six reverse buyer-seller meets. This is just the beginning,” he said.

He added that a full assessment of the meet’s impact would follow. “We’ll evaluate the number of orders placed and inquiries received after this and the upcoming 11 events.”

Encouraging visiting buyers to explore more than just business, the Chief Minister said, “I invite you to experience the scenic beauty and rich culture of Kashmir. Take back not just world-class products but unforgettable memories.”

Earlier, Omar Abdullah, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, visited various stalls and interacted with both buyers and sellers. He lauded the efforts of participants and commended the quality of products on display.

On security and preparations for the upcoming AmarnathYatra, the Chief Minister assured that all arrangements were in place. “The Lieutenant Governor has chaired two preparatory meetings—one with political parties and another with civil society. Security agencies are fully geared up. The Yatra will be flagged off from Jammu on July 2, and we are ready to welcome the pilgrims,” he said.

“We hope for a large turnout and a safe, peaceful pilgrimage. The administration is fully prepared,” he added.

The event saw participation from over 100 sellers and more than 45 buyers from seven countries and seven Indian states. More than 100 high-quality wool and woollen products were showcased, highlighting Kashmir’s rich craftsmanship.

Appreciating the strong buyer turnout, the Chief Minister said, “Your presence is deeply encouraging—not just for us in government but for artisans and entrepreneurs alike. It reaffirms our belief that we are on the right path.”

Reflecting on the significance of Kashmiri craftsmanship, he remarked, “Some exhibits here are the result of years of painstaking work. I saw one piece that took over three years to complete. Some stalls reflect our heritage, while others offer modern takes on traditional arts. This balance of tradition and innovation is essential.”

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, who was the guest of honour, also addressed the gathering. Other dignitaries present included Advisor to the Chief Minister NasirAslamWani, Commissioner Secretary Industries Vikramjit Singh, WWEPC Chairman R.C. Khanna, JKTPO Managing Director Sudharshan Kumar, KCCI President Javed Ahmed Tenga, along with several national and international buyers, sellers, and stakeholders.