Director Ayush, J&K launches training on Yoga Protocols at Govt Unani Hospital Shalteng

Srinagar, May 21: Under the guidance of Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Health & Medical Education Department, Dr Mohan Singh, Director Ayush J&K on Tuesday launched the Comprehensive training Program for Pharmacists/Multi-Tasking and other support Staff on Yoga Protocols at institutional / community level at Govt. Unani Hospital Shalteng Srinagar in presence of Assistant Director Unani Dr Sujad Hussain Shuja, Officer In-Charge Govt Unani Hospital Shalteng Srinagar Dr Farooq Naqshbandi and Medical Officers and Paramedical staff of Govt Unani Hospital Shalteng Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Mohan Singh Director AYUSH, J&K informed that comprehensive training Program for Ayush Pharmacists/Multi-Tasking and other support Staff on Yoga Protocols at institutional/ community level is necessity of the time as Yoga plays pivotal role in prevention of different diseases.

He informed that Two Yoga Training Centres have been sanctioned by Ministry of Ayush, Government of India one at Govt Ayurvedic Hospital, Jammu and the other at Govt Unani Hospital, Shalteng Srinagar and both these centers have been made operational at their respective places. He advised all the trainees of the Department to implement Yoga in their daily life and make yoga household practice so that burden of Non communicable diseases can be decreased from the society.

He thanked Dr.Syed Abid Rashid Shah, IAS, Secretary to the Government Health & Medical Education Department for his support to the Ayush Sector with regard to provision of best Ayush Health care facilities at Primary, Secondary and Tertiary levels. He further informed that the process of NABH accreditation for two tertiary care Ayush Hospitals viz Govt Ayurvedic Hospital, Jammu and Govt Unani Hospital, Shalteng Srinagar shall be initiated shortly so that both these hospitals demonstrate commitment to quality care and patient safety. He advised the Unani & Homeopathic Medical officers to further promote Unani and Homeopathy into mainstream and focus on strengths of Unani & Homeopathy for their unique treatment principles. He stressed on reducing the burden of disease and related morbidity and mortality by utilizing the potential of Ayush and exploring its potential to contribute towards National health policy & National Health programmes. He emphasized on lifestyle management for promotion of health, and treatment of Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) by utilizing the principles of age old Ayush systems.

During the occasion Dr Mohan Singh reviewed the functioning of Govt Unani Hospital, Shalteng Srinagar. He appreciated the work with regard to provision of quality patient care in the hospital. He advised that the strengths of Unani system like specialized therapies viz Cupping, Massage etc should be promoted and for that awareness programs be organized regularly. He further advised to start round the clock IPD services in the hospital for better monitoring and care of patients suffering from various ailments.

During his visit to the Hospital, he interacted with the patients and gave a patient hearing to their suggestions. He assured that each and every facility related to the treatment methodologies under Ayush systems shall be extended in both Tertiary Care Ayush Hospitals viz Govt Ayurvedic Hospital, Jammu and Govt Unani Hospital, Shalteng Srinagar.