Police destroys poppy cultivation in Awantipora

To curb illegal cultivation of Poppy, Police in Awantipora have launched a special drive and a huge area of Poppy spread over a large area was destroyed at Patalbagh area of Pampore.

The action was led under the supervision of SDPO Pampore Krishan Rattan along with SHO Pampore and officer from Revenue Department.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pampore and investigation has been initiated.

Police reassure the community members to avoid the illegal activity especially the drug peddling which led to the cause of any lawful action.