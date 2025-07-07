Jammu

Procession held with religious beliefs at Ramban

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Ramban, July 06: The solemn occasion of Youm-e-Ashoora was observed with deep religious reverence and peace at Chanderkote, Ramban, where hundreds of mourners participated in the traditional Zuljinah procession, commemorating the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.As per a statement issued here, the procession commenced from Imambara Ali Nagar Kunfer Chanderkote under the patronage of Anjuman-e-Imamia, passed through the main market of Chanderkote and culminated at the symbolic Karbala. Religious scholars addressed the gathering at Imam Bargah, highlighting the historical and spiritual significance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 companions at Karbala more than 1400 years ago.Rich tributes were paid to the martyrs for their unwavering stand for truth, justice and righteousness—values that continue to inspire generations and uphold the core principles of Islam.The District Administration Ramban, led by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan, ensured the smooth and peaceful conduct of the procession by putting in place elaborate arrangements for security, medical assistance, water supply, electricity and sanitation in the Shia-majority area of Chanderkote in the Chenab Valley.Senior officers present included DC Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan, SSP Kulbir Singh, ACR Shokat Hayat Mattoo, CMO Dr. Kamal Je Zadu DySP (Hq) Om Prakash, along with health department teams, ambulances and other concerned officials.MLA Ramban Advocate Arjun Singh Raju and several distinguished citizens also participated in the procession expressing solidarity and paying their respects.

