DC B'pora takes part in Ashura procession

Bandipora, July 06: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri on Sunday participated in the Muharram procession taken out by mourners from various villages at Sumbal sub-division of the district.According to a statement issued here, The procession was taken out to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (R.A). On the occasion, DC distributed refreshments and drinking water among mourners.People from all schools of thought joined the processions, offering refreshments and water to the mourners, highlighting communal and sectarian harmony and brotherhood.Pertinent to mention that the district administration ensured all necessary arrangements, enhancing the spirit of unity and peace, and ensuring the smooth conduct of the processions.DC said that the district administration is working closely with local communities to maintain peace and order and to ensure all the necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Muharram observance.

