KCCI delegation calls on Piyush Goyal

Srinagar, July 06: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( KCCI) on Sunday presented a detailed memorandum outlining several pressing economic challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, to the Union Minister of Industry & Commerce , Piyush Goyal , at SKICC.According to a statement issued here, the foremost among the issues raised by KCCI was the issue of rising unemployment in the region. The Chamber emphasised the urgent need to create gainful employment opportunities through the focused promotion of Kashmir’s export potential.During the meeting, a memorandum highlighting important issues facing various sectors and suggestions for their resolution was submitted to the Minister, who actively engaged in the discussion.On the occasion, the Union Minister assured the delegation that Kashmiri exporters would be provided space at highly concessional rates at Bharat Mart in Dubai and in upcoming warehousing hubs across Europe. He also directed officials to ensure adequate participation of KCCI in international trade fairs and emphasized the need for targeted support to the IT sector.The Minister assured that a follow-up meeting would be held soon to conduct a detailed review of the issues raised in the memorandum.The Minister concurred with the delegation on the importance of developing a robust Information Technology (IT) sector in Kashmir, recognising its potential to generate employment, boost entrepreneurship, and integrate the region into the national digital economy. President Javid Ahmad Tenga thanked the Union Minister for his continued engagement with KCCI and for taking time to meet the delegation despite his demanding schedule. He also acknowledged the Minister’s responsiveness during previous meetings held in New Delhi.Some of the issues discussed include, Declaration of Jammu and Kashmir as a focus state under the Market Access Initiative Reduction of GST on Shawls & Handicraft. from12 percent to 5 percent. Removal of the 438-rupee cap under the RoSCTL scheme and provision of full FOB-based incentives. Establishment of a Pashmina testing laboratory in Srinagar to ensure product content labelling , as increasingly required by international buyers for authenticity and quality assurance.Reintroduction of 3 percent interest subvention for small and artisan-led export businesses. Establishment of an Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Kashmir to ease export logisticsFormulation of a new industrial policy, including a 25 percent reservation for local entrepreneurs.Protection of Kashmir’s horticulture sector in international trade negotiations, including retention of import duties and setting a minimum import price of 90 rupees per kilogram on apples, walnuts, and almonds.Promotion of the IT and electronics sector through participation in international trade fairs and inclusion in official delegations.Upgradation of Srinagar Airport, including enhancement of cargo handling, terminal expansion at an expedited pace.Strengthening of tourism infrastructure in underdeveloped but high-potential destinations such as Bangus, Gurez, Doodhpathri, Tosamaidan, and others.