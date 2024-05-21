Jackie Shroff shoots for ‘Singham Again’ in Kashmir, says, “people here are incredibly helpful”

Actor Jackie Shroff, who is busy shooting for his film ‘Singham Again’, has expressed his gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir government for their unwavering support to the film industry professionals who visit the UT for shooting movies and other projects.

“The people here are incredibly helpful and kind, and the administration is very supportive,” said Jackie Shroff while praising the hospitality and seamless cooperation he received during his time in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The way this place is beautiful; the same way your people are beautiful. It was a lot of fun. You have handled so much. And film support, police support, army support, people’s support, everyone’s support. And it was nice to see so many tourists. Everyone enjoyed. The people here also enjoyed it. We enjoyed it the most. We love you very much,” he added.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor, who is all set to play the antagonist has wrapped up his part in the upcoming film.

Arjun took to Instagram to share this news with his fans. He also posted a photo with Rohit Shetty.

Along with the post, he wrote, “Rohit Shetty ke cop universe ka villain !!! I have wrapped up my work on ‘Singham Again’ !!! My 20th film & one of the biggest milestones of my career with a director who is the boss of MASS CINEMA!! I feel blessed to be a part of one of the most entertaining franchises in Indian cinema. Can’t wait for our hard work to light up the silver screen soon !!!

“Wrapping up my part of the shoot for my 20th film & a mass entertainer like ‘Singham Again’ feels like a significant achievement in my journey as an actor. This is the stuff you dream of when you watch masala films growing up!!! Working alongside Rohit Shetty sir has been an absolute privilege.”

Arjun said he is eagerly awaiting the audience’s response to the movie.

“To see him & his team mount this mega film day in & day out makes you feel proud of being a part of this journey. Together with him & his team we’ve poured our hearts and souls into this project, and I’m eagerly anticipating the moment when audiences get to experience this powerful story we’ve created on the big screen. Stay tuned for an exhilarating cinematic ride!”

Helmed by Rohit Shetty ‘Singham Again’ also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. ‘Singham Again’ is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. ‘Singham’ was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

‘Singham Again is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day. (ANI)