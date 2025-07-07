Chairperson DDC Kulgam participates in mourning procession

Kulgam, July 06: Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Kulgam, M Afzal Parrey visited Shahoo Sachan Kulgam today and participated in the solemn procession marking the 10th Muharram, a significant day of remembrance for the Muslim community. His presence highlighted the administration’s dedication to fostering unity and supporting the community during this sacred occasion.According to a statement issued, DDC Chairperson interacted with local residents, religious leaders and participants of the Muharram procession, ensuring that all necessary arrangements were in place for a peaceful and dignified observance. He directed the concerned departments to provide essential services, including security, healthcare and sanitation along the procession routes to facilitate mourners.On the occasion, DDC Chairperson also visited blood donation camp organised in collaboration with local health authorities and voluntary organizations. The camp, reflecting the spirit of sacrifice and compassion central to Muharram, witnessed active participation from the community. Chairperson praised the donors for their humanitarian gesture, emphasizing that such efforts embody the essence of Muharram and strengthen communal harmony.He reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and mutual respect during the observance, and assured continued administrative support to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants in the Muharram processions across Kulgam district.