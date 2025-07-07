Youm -e –Ashura : Remember Ashura’s message of sacrifice & truth: DC Budgam

Budgam, July 06: The 10th Muharram (Ashura) procession was today held in Budgam with deep religious reverence and solemnity. As per a statement issued here, the main Zuljana Sharief procession began from Bab-Ul-Ilem Imambara in Mirgund early in the morning and culminated late in the evening at Daar-Ul-Mustafa, Budgam.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, along with SSP Budgam, Nikhil Borkar, actively participated in the procession from Mirgund. They were also accompanied by Director Health Services Kashmir, ADC Budgam, CPO Budgam, CMO Budgam, and other concerned district officers.As a mark of respect and solidarity, DC and SSP Budgam also carried the Alam and walked alongside the Taziyah procession. They personally participated in serving water and refreshments to the mourners at various points, including the district administration’s refreshment stall set up outside Behishte Zehra Park Budgam.District administration had made elaborate arrangements for smooth observance of Ashoora processions across the district. Medical camps, water distribution stalls, sanitation services, and police deployments were ensured at all major locations.On the occasion DC Budgam said, “Remember the significance of 10th Muharram and the message it gives us – of sacrifice, patience and standing for truth.”He expressed gratitude to all departments, volunteers, and the local community for their coordination and support in maintaining the sanctity and smooth conduct of Ashura across Budgam