Govt revises dearness allowance to 50 percent, effective January 2024

In a significant relief to government employees, the government has announced an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) from the existing 46% to 50% of the basic pay.

This revision, effective from January 1, 2024, aims to counterbalance inflation and enhance the financial well-being of public sector workers.

According to the official order, the revised DA will be reflected in the monthly salaries starting from May 2024.

Furthermore, employees will receive arrears for the period from January to April 2024, which will be disbursed in cash, providing an immediate financial boost to the recipients.

The increase in DA comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to support its employees amidst rising living costs. The updated allowance will directly benefit thousands of government workers, aiding in mitigating the impact of inflation on their day-to-day expenses.

The decision has been met with positive reactions from various employees, who have welcomed the government’s timely intervention. This adjustment in DA is expected to enhance employee morale and productivity by ensuring a more stable and increased income for government staff.(KNS)