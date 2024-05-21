Breaking

Govt revises dearness allowance to 50 percent, effective January 2024

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

In a significant relief to government employees, the government has announced an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) from the existing 46% to 50% of the basic pay.

This revision, effective from January 1, 2024, aims to counterbalance inflation and enhance the financial well-being of public sector workers.

According to the official order, the revised DA will be reflected in the monthly salaries starting from May 2024.

Furthermore, employees will receive arrears for the period from January to April 2024, which will be disbursed in cash, providing an immediate financial boost to the recipients.

The increase in DA comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to support its employees amidst rising living costs. The updated allowance will directly benefit thousands of government workers, aiding in mitigating the impact of inflation on their day-to-day expenses.

The decision has been met with positive reactions from various employees, who have welcomed the government’s timely intervention. This adjustment in DA is expected to enhance employee morale and productivity by ensuring a more stable and increased income for government staff.(KNS)

You Might Also Like

LMD slaps Rs 50k fine on LPG Agency for distributing underweight Cylinders in Srinagar

ACB registers case against former Dy Dir among 50 persons in Sopore Mandi Shop sites allotment fraud

“Congress gave protection to corrupt people to keep their vote bank intact”: Rajnath Singh

Uplifting the Poor, developing far-flung areas my agenda: Azad

Police attaches property of drug peddler worth Rs 50 lakhs in Rajouri

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Police destroys poppy cultivation in Awantipora
Next Article People being “threatened” to vote for “particular candidates”, alleges Mehbooba Mufti
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

We have to make higher education institutions of J&K capable of nurturing future entrepreneurs: LG Sinha
Developing Story
People being “threatened” to vote for “particular candidates”, alleges Mehbooba Mufti
Breaking
Police destroys poppy cultivation in Awantipora
Breaking
Jackie Shroff shoots for ‘Singham Again’ in Kashmir, says, “people here are incredibly helpful”
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.