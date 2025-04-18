Breaking

Police attaches vehicle of terrorist associate under UAPA in Srinagar 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Oplus_131072

In its relentless efforts to dismantle the terror-ecosystem, Srinagar Police has attached a vehicle belonging to a terrorist associate under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

A spokesperson said that a motorcycle bearing registration number PB17A-3362 (Chassis No. 379870, Model year 2007), in the possession of an individual namely Fahad Bashir Siddiqui son of Bashir Ahmed Siddiqui resident of Akilmir Khanyar, has been attached by Srinagar Police.

This decisive action has been carried out under Section 25 of the UAPA, as part of ongoing investigations linked to case FIR No. 55/2021 registered in Police Station MR Gunj.

Notices prohibiting the sale, transfer, or rental of the attached vehicle under legal procedures have been duly served in accordance with the law.

The attachment was executed by a duly constituted police team in full compliance with the laid down legal procedures.

Srinagar Police remains committed to acting firmly against those involved in or supporting unlawful and terror-related activities.

You Might Also Like

DC Pulwama takes comprehensive review of Self Employment Schemes in district

J&K Police holds Program on combating misuse of Non-Profit Organizations from terror financing in Jammu

Six killed in 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Japan

Police attach property of terrorist associate in South Kashmir

Army unfurls national flag at Uri sector on Republic Day

Share This Article
Previous Article Police arrests snatcher in Handwara, stolen gold ornaments recovered 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Police arrests snatcher in Handwara, stolen gold ornaments recovered 
Breaking
LG Sinha lauds J&K Police at Passing Out Parade in Ganderbal
Developing Story
Tejas Deoskar, Emraan Hashmi tease Ground Zero sequel in funny banter ahead of screening in Srinagar
Breaking
Indian Army launches probe into alleged manhandling incident in J&K’s Rajouri, assures strict action
Developing Story