Police attaches vehicle of terrorist associate under UAPA in Srinagar 

In its relentless efforts to dismantle the terror-ecosystem, Srinagar Police has attached a vehicle belonging to a terrorist associate under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

A spokesperson said that a motorcycle bearing registration number PB17A-3362 (Chassis No. 379870, Model year 2007), in the possession of an individual namely Fahad Bashir Siddiqui son of Bashir Ahmed Siddiqui resident of Akilmir Khanyar, has been attached by Srinagar Police.

This decisive action has been carried out under Section 25 of the UAPA, as part of ongoing investigations linked to case FIR No. 55/2021 registered in Police Station MR Gunj.

Notices prohibiting the sale, transfer, or rental of the attached vehicle under legal procedures have been duly served in accordance with the law.

The attachment was executed by a duly constituted police team in full compliance with the laid down legal procedures.

Srinagar Police remains committed to acting firmly against those involved in or supporting unlawful and terror-related activities.