Govt committed to provide quality education in every corner of J&K: Sakeena Itoo

Government of Jammu and Kashmir is committed to provide quality education in the every corner of Jammu and Kashmir. This was stated by the Minister of School Education, J&K Sakeena Masood Itoo while quoting the government order issued today in favour of 551 masters, who have been assigned the look after charge of the posts of head masters or equivalent in Jammu and Kashmir.

This major drive will boost quality education in these institutions and will also ensure effective monitoring system at the gross level.

As per the order issued by the Administrative Department of School Education, 269 masters have been assigned look after charge of Headmasters and equivalent in the Kashmir division, while as 282 masters have been ordered to look after the charge of posts of High schools in Jammu division reads a statement issued to GNS.

Director School Education Kashmir, Dr.G.N Itoo has conveyed the gratitude to the government for timely intervention and redressal of the issue on priority basis.

The masters have been assigned the look after charge of the posts of head masters in every corner of Jammu and Kashmir.

The areas in Jammu division includes Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Samba , Kathia and Doda etc.

The far flung areas in Kashmir division includes Chitregam Shopian, Pulwama, Salamabad Dachina Baramulla and other areas of Kupwara, Bandipora and Kulgam.(GNS)