Our resolve is to make both Jammu and Kashmir divisions terrorism-free: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the Passing Out Parade of the 16th Batch of Basic Recruit Training Course (BRTC) of J&K Police Constables at Manigam Police Training School, Ganderbal.

A total of 438 recruits, including 86 women, completed their rigorous training, today at PTS Manigam. Among them, 211 brave constables have previously served as SPOs.

Paying tributes to the valour of J&K Police, the Lieutenant Governor exhorted the young recruits to work with diligence and high professionalism to protect the motherland.

“The nation is grateful to J&K Police for the invaluable sacrifices they have made. Citizens can live peacefully and work freely because they know that our police force is standing firm in protecting the lives and combating terrorism and crime.

The exemplary courage of J&K Police and their supreme heroism reassures the people that UT is in safe hands. Today J&K Police force is admired across the country for its professionalism, sustained grit and determination,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said J&K Police, Army and CAPFs are determined to crush terror.

“In the last few years, J&K Police Force, Army and CAPFs have succeeded in crushing terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, however, terrorist incidents have increased in Jammu division, which is a matter of concern. Our resolve is to make both Jammu and Kashmir divisions terrorism-free,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised on emerging technologies reshaping policing and directed J&K Police Force to adapt to Cutting-edge technology and advanced tools and deploy them to enhance their operational effectiveness.

“We need a future-ready police force to effectively combat evolving terror and organised crime threats.

In view of the rapid changes taking place due to technology, our approach should be on Data-Centric policing to effectively tackle challenges, analyse crime trends and predict the crime patterns and make necessary changes in the investigation,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Extending his best wishes to the passing out Trainees, the Lieutenant Governor said, the skills, knowledge, and values they have gained during their training will provide a solid foundation and enhance their capabilities to discharge their duty with utmost sensitivity.

“I am confident that apart from professional tradecraft, the life values that new recruits have imbibed at the Manigam Police Training School and ideals like courage, valour, patience, self-sacrifice and discipline they have inculcated in life will enable them to face all kinds of challenges in the future,” he said.

Zubair Ahmad Khan, Principal PTS Manigam briefed about the program and various activities conducted during the Training course.

The Lieutenant Governor took the ceremonial Salute and inspected the parade. He also felicitated the new recruits who had excelled during their training.

An oath was administered to the new recruits for performing their duties with dedication and honesty.

Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Shri SJM Gillani, Chairman & MD Police Housing Corporation; Shri Anand Jain, ADGP Armed; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Shri Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Shri Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Shri Jatin Kishore, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal; senior officials of Police, Security Forces and civil administration and family members of the passing out Trainees were present.